Brokers Offer Predictions for Clean Harbors, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clean Harbors in a research report issued on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Clean Harbors’ current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CLH. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $109.69 on Monday. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $81.56 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.96.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.91. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,223,374. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $116,475.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,180.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.35 per share, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,223,374. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 67,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,892,000 after acquiring an additional 68,412 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

