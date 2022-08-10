Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a report issued on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Floor & Decor’s current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 6.3 %

FND has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $86.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.57. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 61.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.