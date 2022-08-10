Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report issued on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Franklin Street Properties’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Down 3.3 %

FSP opened at $3.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Street Properties

Insider Activity

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter valued at $63,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter valued at $77,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $167,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 50,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

