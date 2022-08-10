Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Issued By K LIU &

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at K LIU & lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Computer Task Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 5th. K LIU & analyst K. Liu now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Computer Task Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. K LIU & also issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Task Group in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CTG stock opened at $7.58 on Monday. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.90. The company has a market cap of $116.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.68.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $89.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTG. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 56,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 376,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

