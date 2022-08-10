B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) – B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Golden Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Golden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Golden Entertainment Stock Down 1.6 %

Institutional Trading of Golden Entertainment

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $41.51 on Monday. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.4% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 36,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.