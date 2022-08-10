Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Issued By William Blair

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dynavax Technologies in a report released on Friday, August 5th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Dynavax Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

DVAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $17.02 on Monday. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, insider Justin Burgess sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 369,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.