Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fate Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.88) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.96). The consensus estimate for Fate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.40) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.81) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.84) EPS.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.42.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FATE stock opened at $32.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.62. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $97.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Mendlein sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $31,085.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,893.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Plavsic sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $91,524.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,497.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mendlein sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $31,085.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,893.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,106 over the last ninety days. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.