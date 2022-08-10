Brokers Issue Forecasts for DZS Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of DZS in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for DZS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DZS’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on DZS from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on DZS from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on DZS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of DZSI opened at $13.15 on Monday. DZS has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $91.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DZS by 34.1% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,753,000 after purchasing an additional 398,545 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 481,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 162,028 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DZS during the first quarter worth $2,021,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DZS by 44.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 385,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 118,429 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in DZS in the second quarter valued at $1,350,000. 34.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

