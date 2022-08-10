Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Editas Medicine, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Editas Medicine in a report released on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.77). The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($3.37) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.76) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.17) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EDIT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

Editas Medicine Trading Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $17.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $15.26. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 580.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1578.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 67.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,480,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,431 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2,783.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 988,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,355,000 after acquiring an additional 841,894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 296.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,183,000 after acquiring an additional 675,300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $10,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Editas Medicine

In related news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 5,145 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $51,758.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,349 shares in the company, valued at $687,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,795 shares of company stock worth $82,340. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

