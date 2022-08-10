Brokers Offer Predictions for CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CenterPoint Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CenterPoint Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CNP. Barclays decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $32.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679,825 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,378,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,451,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.