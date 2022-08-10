Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for EverQuote in a report released on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $101.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.77 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 24.45% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

EVER has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair cut EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

EVER opened at $9.97 on Monday. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50.

In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $47,908.53. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 128,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,186.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,555 shares of company stock valued at $60,659. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in EverQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at $20,019,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 92.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 154.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

