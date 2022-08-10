FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for FIGS in a research report issued on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for FIGS’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on FIGS from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.77.

FIGS Trading Down 8.5 %

FIGS opened at $11.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38. FIGS has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $48.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 69.35, a P/E/G ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.65.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of FIGS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in FIGS by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in FIGS by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FIGS

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.