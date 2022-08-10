Enovis Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ENOV)

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enovis in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Enovis’ current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Enovis’ FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Enovis to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus initiated coverage on Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Enovis Trading Down 2.2 %

ENOV stock opened at $56.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.46. Enovis has a 1-year low of $52.27 and a 1-year high of $164.01.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Enovis had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $395.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,143,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,274,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,827,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $580,000.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

