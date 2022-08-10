Analysts Set Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target at $52.00

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCCO. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Up 0.4 %

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. Southern Copper has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.28%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Further Reading

