SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Raised to $419.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $373.00 to $419.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.24.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $312.63 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $200.86 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total transaction of $406,519.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 182,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,816,670.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total transaction of $406,519.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 182,309 shares in the company, valued at $54,816,670.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,613 shares of company stock worth $3,007,896 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

