Morgan Stanley Increases Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $21.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 23.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $27.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.53. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victory Capital

In other Victory Capital news, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $490,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,135,008,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 110.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 821,522 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 13.8% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,541,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 186,831 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Victory Capital by 2.7% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,138,000 after purchasing an additional 36,740 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Victory Capital by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,016,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,114,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.