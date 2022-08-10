Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Raised to $290.00 at Wolfe Research

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.11.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $278.86 on Monday. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $159.54 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.76 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.82.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

