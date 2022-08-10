Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Raised to $290.00 at Wolfe Research

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.99% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.11.
Atlassian Price Performance
Shares of TEAM stock opened at $278.86 on Monday. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $159.54 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.76 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.82.
Institutional Trading of Atlassian
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlassian (TEAM)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.