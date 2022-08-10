Ascendiant Capital Markets Upgrades Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to “Buy”

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Travelzoo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
Travelzoo Stock Down 2.9 %
Travelzoo stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $72.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.39. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $14.65.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Travelzoo by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 99,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Travelzoo by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 492,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 18,936 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Travelzoo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.
Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.
