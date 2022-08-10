PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barrington Research

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PWFL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PWFL opened at $2.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.91. PowerFleet has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $106.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.74.

PowerFleet ( NASDAQ:PWFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.95 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other PowerFleet news, Director Charles Frumberg sold 11,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $26,243.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWFL. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 9.9% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 760,602 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,580,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

