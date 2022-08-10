Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Stephens from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.53% from the stock’s previous close.
PVBC stock opened at $14.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $261.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.92. Provident Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $20.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.87.
Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Research analysts expect that Provident Bancorp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.
Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.
