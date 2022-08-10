Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Stephens from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Provident Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

PVBC stock opened at $14.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $261.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.92. Provident Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $20.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.87.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Research analysts expect that Provident Bancorp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVBC. Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 86.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 391,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 181,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Provident Bancorp by 16.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 22,035 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Provident Bancorp by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Provident Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Provident Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

