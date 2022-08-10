Analysts Set First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Price Target at $64.68

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.68.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $56.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.43. First American Financial has a one year low of $48.81 and a one year high of $81.54. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that First American Financial will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $2,337,069.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,978.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First American Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.