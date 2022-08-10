Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

ROAD has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $28.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.29. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $44.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Construction Partners

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.77 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $314,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Construction Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,386,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,006,000 after buying an additional 47,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,511,000 after acquiring an additional 500,697 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,959,000 after acquiring an additional 39,546 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,170,000 after acquiring an additional 48,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 19.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,029,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,141,000 after buying an additional 336,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.