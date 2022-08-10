SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) PT Lowered to $16.00

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.72% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on SciPlay to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $12.43 on Monday. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $158.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.24 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SciPlay by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 37,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

