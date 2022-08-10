Morgan Stanley Trims Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Target Price to $4.50

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ROVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rover Group in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rover Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.85.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Rover Group Stock Performance

ROVR stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. Rover Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. The company has a market cap of $698.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 43.25%. The company had revenue of $43.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Rover Group’s revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rover Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $142,480.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,212,156 shares in the company, valued at $15,611,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $41,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $142,480.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,212,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,611,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,706 shares of company stock worth $275,591 over the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rover Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROVR. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Rover Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Rover Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Rover Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rover Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Rover Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group

(Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.