Analysts Set Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Target Price at $3.03

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.03.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ultrapar Participações from $3.50 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. Ultrapar Participações has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Ultrapar Participações Cuts Dividend

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.0804 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UGP. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

