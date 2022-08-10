Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $881.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $815.00 to $881.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $861.33.

Tesla stock opened at $850.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $887.82 billion, a PE ratio of 102.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $747.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $839.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Tesla has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla’s stock is going to split on Thursday, August 25th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 25th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 25th.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total value of $2,527,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,541,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total transaction of $18,933,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total value of $2,527,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,541,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,239 shares of company stock valued at $53,099,879. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Tesla by 0.4% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.9% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 202 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

