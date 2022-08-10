Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the travel company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRIP. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $24.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -108.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $39.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 44.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Further Reading

