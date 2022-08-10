Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 126.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $68.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ STOK opened at $22.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $865.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.58. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $33.06.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

Featured Articles

