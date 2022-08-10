Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) PT Lowered to $8.50

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 400.00% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Sunday, June 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SURF opened at $1.70 on Monday. Surface Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 8.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $98.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.60.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SURF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Surface Oncology in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Surface Oncology in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Surface Oncology in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Surface Oncology in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.
