Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) PT Lowered to $25.00

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $21.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average is $25.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $38.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $118.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.25 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 214,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sapiens International

(Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.