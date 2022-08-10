CIBC Downgrades Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) to Neutral

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$39.50 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DFY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on Definity Financial to C$39.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cormark upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Definity Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.60.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of C$4.50 billion and a PE ratio of 28.17. Definity Financial has a 52-week low of C$26.00 and a 52-week high of C$39.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.03.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$790.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Definity Financial will post 2.1199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

