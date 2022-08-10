London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 9,200 ($111.16) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s previous close.

LSEG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a £103 ($124.46) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($120.83) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,264.29 ($111.94).

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 8,332 ($100.68) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £46.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,502.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,579.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,507.68. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of GBX 6,230 ($75.28) and a one year high of GBX 8,546 ($103.26).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

