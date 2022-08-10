Barclays Increases IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$39.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.39% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on IGM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.10.
IGM Financial Stock Down 1.4 %
TSE IGM opened at C$37.36 on Monday. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$33.80 and a 52 week high of C$51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.39. The firm has a market cap of C$8.88 billion and a PE ratio of 9.02.
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
