Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) – Wedbush increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PayPal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

PYPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PayPal to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.38.

Shares of PYPL opened at $94.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $296.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

