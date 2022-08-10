PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PayPal in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PayPal’s FY2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PYPL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $94.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PayPal has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $296.70. The company has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in PayPal by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 10,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

