Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at National Bankshares

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC downgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.39.
Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance
Shares of DBM opened at C$6.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$536.64 million and a P/E ratio of 4.72. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$5.83 and a 52 week high of C$8.82.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Director Marc Seguin bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.69 per share, with a total value of C$100,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 223,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,493,208.
Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.
