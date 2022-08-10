Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at National Bankshares

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC downgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.39.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBM opened at C$6.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$536.64 million and a P/E ratio of 4.72. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$5.83 and a 52 week high of C$8.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$870.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$866.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Director Marc Seguin bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.69 per share, with a total value of C$100,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 223,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,493,208.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

Further Reading

