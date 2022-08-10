Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) & CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Financial Survey

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and Vir Biotechnology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics $914.96 million 6.36 $377.66 million $3.61 20.81 Vir Biotechnology $1.10 billion 3.49 $528.58 million $9.05 3.19

Vir Biotechnology has higher revenue and earnings than CRISPR Therapeutics. Vir Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CRISPR Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics 34.04% 12.77% 11.25% Vir Biotechnology 52.29% 96.39% 68.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and Vir Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

56.1% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

CRISPR Therapeutics has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vir Biotechnology has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CRISPR Therapeutics and Vir Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics 0 7 9 0 2.56 Vir Biotechnology 0 3 2 0 2.40

CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $112.33, indicating a potential upside of 49.52%. Vir Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $59.40, indicating a potential upside of 105.96%. Given Vir Biotechnology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vir Biotechnology is more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Summary

Vir Biotechnology beats CRISPR Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic collaborations with companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and business offices in San Francisco, California and London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; license agreements with The Rockefeller University and MedImmune, Inc.; collaboration with WuXi Biologics and Glaxo Wellcome UK Ltd.; and a collaborative research agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies; and clinical collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for chronic hepatitis B virus. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

