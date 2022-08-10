Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,820 ($21.99) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 63.23% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,748.20 ($21.12).
Secure Trust Bank Price Performance
STB stock opened at GBX 1,115 ($13.47) on Monday. Secure Trust Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 1,030 ($12.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,420 ($17.16). The company has a market capitalization of £208.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 633.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,162 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,198.47.
About Secure Trust Bank
Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.
