Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,820 ($21.99) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 63.23% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,748.20 ($21.12).

STB stock opened at GBX 1,115 ($13.47) on Monday. Secure Trust Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 1,030 ($12.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,420 ($17.16). The company has a market capitalization of £208.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 633.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,162 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,198.47.

In other Secure Trust Bank news, insider David McCreadie acquired 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($13.29) per share, for a total transaction of £19,888 ($24,030.93). In related news, insider Rachel Lawrence purchased 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,142 ($13.80) per share, with a total value of £19,893.64 ($24,037.75). Also, insider David McCreadie acquired 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,100 ($13.29) per share, with a total value of £19,888 ($24,030.93).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

