London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 7,500 ($90.62) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($120.83) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a £103 ($124.46) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,890 ($107.42) to GBX 9,500 ($114.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($111.16) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,264.29 ($111.94).

LON:LSEG opened at GBX 8,332 ($100.68) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,579.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,507.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of GBX 6,230 ($75.28) and a one year high of GBX 8,546 ($103.26). The company has a market cap of £46.94 billion and a PE ratio of 8,502.04.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

