William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for RingCentral in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Stotler now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.42). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for RingCentral’s current full-year earnings is ($1.42) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for RingCentral’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.73.

RingCentral Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $49.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.50 and its 200 day moving average is $93.15. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $47.28 and a 1 year high of $315.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.19%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $962,918.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,528 shares in the company, valued at $7,117,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,735 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $171,703.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,514 shares in the company, valued at $6,498,608.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $962,918.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,528 shares in the company, valued at $7,117,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,740 shares of company stock worth $2,010,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter worth $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 177.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

