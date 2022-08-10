Sun Life Financial Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, August 4th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter.

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SLF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

NYSE SLF opened at $46.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $58.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 149.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. 47.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.539 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.