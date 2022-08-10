Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target Cut to C$18.00

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.55% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, National Bankshares cut their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
Héroux-Devtek Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of TSE HRX opened at C$13.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$468.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09. Héroux-Devtek has a 12-month low of C$12.80 and a 12-month high of C$19.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.76.
Insider Buying and Selling at Héroux-Devtek
In other news, Senior Officer Stephane Arsenault sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.16, for a total value of C$37,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$893,060.44.
About Héroux-Devtek
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.
