Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target Cut to C$18.00

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Héroux-Devtek Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSE HRX opened at C$13.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$468.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09. Héroux-Devtek has a 12-month low of C$12.80 and a 12-month high of C$19.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek ( TSE:HRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$147.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$146.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephane Arsenault sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.16, for a total value of C$37,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$893,060.44.

About Héroux-Devtek

(Get Rating)

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.