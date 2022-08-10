Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($4.83) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.36% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 671 ($8.11) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock opened at GBX 304.50 ($3.68) on Monday. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 239 ($2.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 736 ($8.89). The stock has a market cap of £2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 309.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.
