Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($4.83) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 671 ($8.11) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Oxford Nanopore Technologies alerts:

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock opened at GBX 304.50 ($3.68) on Monday. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 239 ($2.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 736 ($8.89). The stock has a market cap of £2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 309.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

In other Oxford Nanopore Technologies news, insider Sarah Gordon Wild purchased 14,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 337 ($4.07) per share, for a total transaction of £49,801.86 ($60,176.24). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,866 shares of company stock worth $5,010,164.

(Get Rating)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.