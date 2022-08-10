Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Receives C$54.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.89.

STLC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Stelco from C$71.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$63.85 to C$53.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Stelco in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Stelco Price Performance

STLC stock opened at C$37.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.70. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$30.20 and a 52-week high of C$56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44.

Stelco Dividend Announcement

Stelco Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.14%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

