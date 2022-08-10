Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) and Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) Financial Survey

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) and Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Sundance Energy Australia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy $6.67 billion 1.13 -$25.00 million ($1.40) -4.84 Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.06 -$28.14 million N/A N/A

Southwestern Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy Australia.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy -8.58% 165.90% 11.52% Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Sundance Energy Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Southwestern Energy and Sundance Energy Australia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy 1 6 11 0 2.56 Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus price target of $9.35, indicating a potential upside of 38.10%. Given Southwestern Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southwestern Energy is more favorable than Sundance Energy Australia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, indicating that its stock price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southwestern Energy beats Sundance Energy Australia on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 768,050 net acres in Appalachia; a total of 1,527 wells on production; and approximately proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 21,148 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe). It also engages in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. The company serves LNG exporters, energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

About Sundance Energy Australia

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

