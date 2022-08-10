Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives $216.18 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $216.18.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total value of $833,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 487 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $84,455.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,708.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total value of $833,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,545 shares of company stock valued at $31,474,227. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 316.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,892,000 after buying an additional 3,663,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,487,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,605,808,000 after acquiring an additional 456,834 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 20.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,101,000 after acquiring an additional 451,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $101,510,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $198.76 on Friday. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.76.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

