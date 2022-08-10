Brokerages Set Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Price Target at C$50.67

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

GIL stock opened at C$39.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.19 billion and a PE ratio of 9.01. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$33.83 and a 12 month high of C$55.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

