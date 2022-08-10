Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Receives $2,802.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,802.00.
Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.
Persimmon Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $44.19 on Friday. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.64.
Persimmon Company Profile
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.
