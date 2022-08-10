Zevia PBC (ZVIA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Zevia PBC to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Zevia PBC has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $38.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 211.71% and a negative net margin of 39.61%. On average, analysts expect Zevia PBC to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Zevia PBC Price Performance
NYSE:ZVIA opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $217.09 million and a PE ratio of -1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zevia PBC by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 76,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Zevia PBC
Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zevia PBC (ZVIA)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.