Zevia PBC (ZVIA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Zevia PBC to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Zevia PBC has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $38.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 211.71% and a negative net margin of 39.61%. On average, analysts expect Zevia PBC to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ZVIA opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $217.09 million and a PE ratio of -1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45.

In other Zevia PBC news, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 32,444 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $100,251.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,430,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,511,786.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 32,444 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $100,251.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,430,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,511,786.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 33,913 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $69,182.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,492,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,950.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 110,737 shares of company stock valued at $287,509 in the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zevia PBC by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 76,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

