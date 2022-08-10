Analysts Set PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) PT at $51.75

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PTC Therapeutics to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $54.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.04.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10,562.67% and a negative net margin of 89.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

